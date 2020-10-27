Shaw Communications Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

