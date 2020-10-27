Shaw Communications Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
