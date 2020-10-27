Shake Shack (SHAK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.24 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $4,535,014.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,400.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,530.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,916 shares of company stock worth $19,811,641. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.