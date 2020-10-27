ServiceSource International (SREV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect ServiceSource International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

SREV opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other ServiceSource International news, EVP Michael Damien Naughton sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $26,419.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,352.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 167,238 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $260,891.28. Insiders acquired 669,124 shares of company stock valued at $981,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

