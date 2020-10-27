Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

