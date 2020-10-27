Seaport Global Securities Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 871.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chart Industries by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.