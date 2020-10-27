Seaport Global Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

GGG opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 54.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,935 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 77.2% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 320,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $1,894,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,358,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,352.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,307 shares of company stock valued at $21,123,119 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

