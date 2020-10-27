Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.60% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $43,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWM. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

SWM opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.