SAP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,406 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,509% compared to the average daily volume of 336 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

SAP stock opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

