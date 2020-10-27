SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SAP by 33.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SAP by 47.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

NYSE SAP opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.