SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €161.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.14 ($162.51).

SAP stock opened at €97.50 ($114.71) on Monday. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €132.52 and its 200-day moving average is €124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

