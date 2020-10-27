Sanofi (SNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Sanofi has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.73-6.86 EPS.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

