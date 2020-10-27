Sanofi (SNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Sanofi has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 6.73-6.86 EPS.
Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
