Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €159.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.14 ($162.51).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €97.50 ($114.71) on Monday. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

