Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Saia stock opened at $146.94 on Tuesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $151.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

