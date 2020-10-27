Ryerson (RYI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.00 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RYI opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

