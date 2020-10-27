Ryder System (R) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

