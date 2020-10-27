Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$67,183.51 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,769.33.

Helena Gottschling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$68,684.88.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock opened at C$94.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.64. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$101.47 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.91.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

