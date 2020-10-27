Roper Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 645 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,073% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $417.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.64 and a 200 day moving average of $393.48. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

