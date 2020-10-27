Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to $63.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,162,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 568,692 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,776,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,300,000 after acquiring an additional 163,023 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 320,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

