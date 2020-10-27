Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.56.

RCI stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

