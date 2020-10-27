Robert W. Baird Increases The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $23.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities raised The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Gap from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.37.

NYSE:GPS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Gap has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Gap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

