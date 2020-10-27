Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Robert Half International in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the business services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of RHI opened at $50.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

