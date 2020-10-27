Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

