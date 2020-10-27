Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe's Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

