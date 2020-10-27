Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 9,069 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NYSE XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.