Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $102,394,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

