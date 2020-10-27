Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 8,849 Shares of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of China Distance Education worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Distance Education in the third quarter worth $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in China Distance Education in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in China Distance Education in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in China Distance Education in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DL opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. China Distance Education Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

DL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

