Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,591 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 443,391 shares of company stock valued at $61,105,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

