Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,211 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Total were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Total in the second quarter valued at $2,703,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Total by 6.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Total by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Total by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

