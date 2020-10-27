Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Biogen by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.85.

Shares of BIIB opened at $256.76 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.83 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

