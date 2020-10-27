Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $361,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,760,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $368.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

