Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $339,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

