Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $320,000 Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 655.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

HST opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

