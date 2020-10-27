Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Landstar System by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

