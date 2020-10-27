Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

