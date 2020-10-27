Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 453 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WPP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6594 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.