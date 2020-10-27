Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,562 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eBay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after acquiring an additional 726,128 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

