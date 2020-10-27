Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,211 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Total were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Total by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,883 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

