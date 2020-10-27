Reviewing Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) and Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) and Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and Casper Sleep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International 6.36% 88.49% 8.06% Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and Casper Sleep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International $3.11 billion 1.44 $189.50 million $4.01 21.60 Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.67 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.82

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tempur Sealy International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tempur Sealy International and Casper Sleep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International 0 2 7 1 2.90 Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67

Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus price target of $108.82, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Casper Sleep has a consensus price target of $11.72, indicating a potential upside of 60.80%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Tempur Sealy International.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats Casper Sleep on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

