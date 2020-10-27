Reviewing Rollins (NYSE:ROL) & SSLJ.com (NYSE:YGTYF)

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and SSLJ.com (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Rollins has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSLJ.com has a beta of -2.93, meaning that its stock price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.5% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and SSLJ.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 10.15% 29.41% 13.58% SSLJ.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rollins and SSLJ.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 4 1 0 2.20 SSLJ.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rollins presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.77%. Given Rollins’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rollins is more favorable than SSLJ.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rollins and SSLJ.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.02 billion 9.68 $203.35 million $0.73 81.51 SSLJ.com $16.32 million 0.01 -$23.72 million N/A N/A

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than SSLJ.com.

Summary

Rollins beats SSLJ.com on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife services, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About SSLJ.com

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It also manufactures and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers. The company offers its products and services through sales and service network, including 46 showrooms; and Website, mobile applications, and third party online shopping platforms. SSLJ.com Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

