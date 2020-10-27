Reviewing Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) and First US Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FUSB)

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of First US Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First US Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and First US Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.97 $2.29 million N/A N/A First US Bancshares $48.95 million 0.98 $4.57 million N/A N/A

First US Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Bancshares and First US Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bancshares and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First US Bancshares 7.54% 4.23% 0.45%

Summary

First US Bancshares beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include loans for the development of residential housing projects, development of commercial and industrial use property, and purchase and improvement of raw land; mortgage loans on one-to-four family residential properties and secured by apartment buildings; home equity loans and lines of credit; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans for agricultural production; commercial and industrial loans; and automobile, household and personal, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture, as well as reinsures or underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance policies. First US Bancshares, Inc. serves small- and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 20 banking offices located in Birmingham, Bucksville, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Columbiana, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill and Ewing, Virginia. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

