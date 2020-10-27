Reviewing ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and SSLJ.com (NYSE:YGTYF)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and SSLJ.com (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and SSLJ.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries -0.08% 10.85% 4.22% SSLJ.com N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ABM Industries and SSLJ.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67 SSLJ.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

ABM Industries presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given ABM Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than SSLJ.com.

Risk & Volatility

ABM Industries has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSLJ.com has a beta of -2.93, meaning that its share price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ABM Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ABM Industries and SSLJ.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $6.50 billion 0.37 $127.40 million $2.05 17.51 SSLJ.com $16.32 million 0.01 -$23.72 million N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SSLJ.com.

Summary

ABM Industries beats SSLJ.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SSLJ.com

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It also manufactures and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers. The company offers its products and services through sales and service network, including 46 showrooms; and Website, mobile applications, and third party online shopping platforms. SSLJ.com Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

