Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Head-To-Head Review

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Retail Properties of America and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 2 3 2 0 2.00 Kimco Realty 1 7 6 0 2.36

Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus price target of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 53.69%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. Given Retail Properties of America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Retail Properties of America is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $481.69 million 2.52 $32.40 million $1.08 5.25 Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 4.15 $410.61 million $1.47 7.56

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Kimco Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 0.66% 0.42% 0.18% Kimco Realty 93.11% 20.23% 9.18%

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Retail Properties of America pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Retail Properties of America on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

