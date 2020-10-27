Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

