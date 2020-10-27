ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by BofA Securities to “Neutral”

BofA Securities upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $186.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $180.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.81. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in ResMed by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth $3,626,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

