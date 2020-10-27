Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

NYSE:REZI opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 309,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 29,294.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 95,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

