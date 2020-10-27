Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

NBHC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

National Bank stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $971.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Bank by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 227,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 153,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.