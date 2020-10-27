Research Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$31.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

