Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.
Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $50.44.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.