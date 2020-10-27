Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.