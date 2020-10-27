Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstGroup plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FirstGroup in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FGROY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC cut shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38. FirstGroup has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

