Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$8.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$9.99.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 46,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$440,165.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,586,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,059,908.76. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,497,438.39. Insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock worth $4,498,333 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.59%.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

